ALBION, Maine — Nobody treasured the animals at Hart to Hart farm quite like Cassidy Charette. She was camper there for seven years, as part of their summer education program for children.

In 2014, Cassidy was tragically killed in a haunted hayride accident at a farm in Mechanic Falls.

Now, for the third year, Cassidy will be remembered at Hart to Hart Farm in Albion on Sunday, May 5. The 'Shine On Cass Animal Baby Shower and Egg Hunt' is free and open to the public.

"It's really an opportunity for us to give back to the community and to keep Cassidy's light shining bright," said owner of Hart to Hart Farm Linda Hartkopf.

Children who attend will have a chance to meet the new baby calves and goats and welcome bunnies, sheep, and other farm animals at the petting area. The event also includes farm games, crafts, face painting, and a visit by the Easter Bunny.

Sunday's event is coordinated through the Shine On Cass foundation. The foundation works to keep the memory of Cassidy alive through events like this, as well as community service and youth mentoring.

Among playing soccer and participating in various other activities, Cassidy carried a true passion for the animals and people at Hart to Hart Farm.

"Just being at camp, you meet so many people from so many different places, and that was one of them. Cassidy was truly a special person," said Hart to Hart Farm camp counselor Mackenzy Labrie.

Labrie spent multiple summers attending camp with Cassidy.

"Nobody can replace her. And we're shining the light as best we can," added Labrie.

"We want to remember the vibrancy that she had. The joy she had for life. The joy she had for giving to others," said Hartkopf.

To learn more about the Shine On Cass foundation, you can visit their website here.