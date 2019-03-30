LEWISTON, Maine — Read the full story at necn.com

A Maine teenager living with terminal brain cancer has graduated from high school.

Ethan Lussier, 18, of Lewiston, is a high school graduate after a struggle through school harder than just about anyone's.

Lussier is bedridden in hospice care. Amazingly, he was able to realize one last dream — with help from a friend and his school.

"Determination and motivation which is exactly what Ethan had," said Vicki Saunders, the teen's mother. "Ethan earning his diploma, he's responsible for that."