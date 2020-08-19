Maine teen accidentally shoots, kills self while video-chatting with friend

NEW SHARON, Maine — A Maine teen died from a self-inflicted gunshot while video-chatting with a friend on Monday, according to Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols.
Nichols said there are no charges pending as a result of the investigation. He said the victim was a student at Mt. Blue.
The incident happened at the teen's home on Industry Road in New Sharon. Police responded to the scene just before 3 p.m. Monday.
The event is not suspicious and is considered to be the result of a horrific accident, Nichols said.
New Sharon first responders and Northstar personnel assisted at the scene.
According to Nichols, Maine State Police, the State Medical Examiner’s Office, and the District Attorney’s Office were notified.