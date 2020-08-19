Maine teen accidentally shoots, kills self while video-chatting with friend

Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols said there are no charges pending as a result of the investigation. He said the victim was a student at Mt. Blue.

NEW SHARON, Maine — A Maine teen died from a self-inflicted gunshot while video-chatting with a friend on Monday, according to Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols.

Nichols said there are no charges pending as a result of the investigation. He said the victim was a student at Mt. Blue.

The incident happened at the teen's home on Industry Road in New Sharon. Police responded to the scene just before 3 p.m. Monday.

The event is not suspicious and is considered to be the result of a horrific accident, Nichols said.

New Sharon first responders and Northstar personnel assisted at the scene.