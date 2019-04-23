FALMOUTH, Maine — A typical day in the life of a high school student rarely involves solving crimes.

But some students at Falmouth High School are teaming up with police to do just that.

It was a mock crime scene on school grounds Tuesday -- all part of a class assignment that teaches kids things about forensic science and English.

The students spent the day investigating the following scenario: a pedestrian was hit in a crosswalk, and the driver of the car left the scene, taking off into the nearby woods.

It's a hit and run, and the job of the students was to figure out exactly what happened.

The students, 11th and 12th graders, are taking the course "Forensics, Logic, Mystery and Writing". It's a relatively new class that combines two subjects not traditionally offered together -- science and English.

Kim Blenk, a science teacher, and Lisa Davison, an English teacher at the high school, team up and teach the class together.

"Kids learn about forensics and the science related to that but also about crime writing, mystery, and story development," Davison said.

And they learn about it in a unique way.

"Okay, there is a crime scene, and what do you observe when you see it and what might your next step be?"

Falmouth Police Officer Mat Yeaton helps the students process the scene and reconstruct the accident.

"They've learned a little about tire marks and impressions, so we're going to bring that all in now and put it together in a practical application," Yeaton said.

The students wasted no time documenting the scene, taking notes, pictures, measurements, and collecting all kinds of evidence.

Students like Willem Labbe say the class is really interesting and hands-on.

"We've been doing different units on certain things like blood and other things that all incorporate into this, so it's really fun to see what we learned come together," Labbe said.

Fellow student Sara Fallon agrees.

"It's exciting. A lot of the stuff is labs inside and taking notes, so when we get out to do stuff and put it all together, that's fun," Fallon said.

Officer Yeaton uses his expertise to guide students through the crime scene and accident reconstruction.

"We're using physics, calculus, geometry -- all of that is coming into play when looking at a crash scene."

Learning from the experts is a lesson in itself.

"It's really cool to talk to people where that's their life, what they do," said Falmouth High School student Lucy Holland. "We can learn from them and their experiences."

This kind of hands-on, realistic work is also giving the students a new perspective.

"Watching movies now I'm like, 'Oh you did that wrong!'" Fallon pointed out.

These students are using words and numbers to solve a mystery -- and they're experience high school science and English in a unique way.