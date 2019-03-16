AUGUSTA, Maine — Hundreds of students from the Portland area took to City Hall Friday to demand action from politicians regarding climate change.

"42 percent of the world's population is youth. We are the physical definition of climate justice," said a student at the rally. "We are the generation that is going to see the effects of catastrophic climate change, and it's just going to keep getting worse."

This demonstration was part of a worldwide movement organized by the Youth Climate Strike.

"I want to have a livable future, and hopefully so does everyone else. No matter what your age is, you can make a difference," said the student. "You don't need to wait until you're thirty. A 12-year-old like myself can be powerful. Your voice is powerful."

This was one of multiple protests around the state Friday asking politicians to do something to curb climate change.