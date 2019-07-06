PORTLAND, Maine — The thought of a school shooting happening in Maine is terrifying.

"It can happen anywhere,” Glynis O’Meara said.

That is why O’Meara and her classmate Conrad Nguyen, both juniors at Deering High School, are demanding action to try and prevent it from happening here.

“You just have this constant worry and fear that one day it may happen to you,” Nguyen said.

The students are holding a rally after an already scheduled half-day at the school for National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

The day is endorsed by the American Public Health Association and Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund.

"The nation tends to forget about gun violence and I don't want the next time we remember to be because of a shooting at Deering or because of the shooting of someone I know,” O’Meara said.

This week March For Our Lives spokesperson David Hogg visited the state to talk with lawmakers and students about implementing policy to combat gun violence.

O’Meara and Nguyen said more policies need to be implemented to limit who own guns and school administrators need to do more to prepare students for the worst case scenario.

Last month, emergency responders in Portland held a massive active shooter drill at Deering High School, complete with students, first responders and press.

A new ‘red flag’ bill to keep guns out of the hands of those with mental illness is still being debated in Augusta.

The students said there is still a lot more to be done.

"We just want stronger regulations and better safety precautions other than the general lockdown procedures that they already do you want a yearly basis,” Nguyen said.

Portland school administrators told NEWS CENTER Maine they are aware of students’ planned rally and support their efforts.

"We all want to work together to try and make all of our schools as safe as we possibly can,” Deering High School principal Gregg Palmer said.

Already this year three people have been killed and 14 others injured in four school shootings in the U.S., according to NBC News.

"We're not trying to get out of school. We really just will be a lot of people together and have our voices heard on a really important issue,” O’Meara said.

Friday's rally is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.