GATLINBURG, Tenn — National Park Service officials say an 18-year-old Maryville College student from Eddington is dead after falling out of a car in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park in Tennessee.

A news release says the accident happened on Tuesday on the Foothills Parkway on the Tennessee side of the park. The news release says Maiah Reilich-Godino was sitting in an open window in a 2011 Jeep Patriot when she fell. The report says the roof rack she was pulling up on disconnected from the car roof.

In a Tweet on Wednesday, Maryville College President-Elect Dr. Bryan Coker said, "The Coker family is sending lots of love & light your way today, @MaryvilleC.”

Knox News reports that the driver and front-seat passenger in the car were not hurt according to officials.

In a statement, Maryville College Vice President and Dean of Students Melanie Tucker said “We are heartbroken about the passing of Maiah Reilich-Godino, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this very difficult time. Although she was part of our community for only two months, Maiah had made several friends in her classes and residence hall and was beginning to get involved with campus organizations. Those who knew her well say she was happy to be in college and happy to be at Maryville."

