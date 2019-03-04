HAMPDEN, Maine — A state trooper was struck and killed Wednesday morning in a crash along I-95 in Hampden, according to Maine State Police.

Maine's Public Safety Department spokesperson Steve McCausland said the crash took place south of the Coldbrook Road overpass shortly after 7:30 a.m.

Southbound lanes at the crash site were closed and traffic was being diverted at or near exit 180. Maine DOT trucks and sheriff's deputies were assisting.

McCausland said the trooper was out of his cruiser at the site of a disabled car along I-95, and the other vehicle involved was a tractor-trailer truck.

The trooper was rushed by ambulance to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor where he died, the spokesperson said.

A news conference was planned for 3 p.m. at the MSP barracks in Bangor. Additional details and the trooper's identify were expected to be released.

According to Officer Down Memorial Page, this is the 12th state trooper line of duty death in Maine's history. The last was reportedly 22 years ago in October 1997 when Maine State Trooper Det. Glenn Strange died of a heart attack.

Several pages on Maine.gov's Department of Public Safety site were not available as of late Wednesday morning. It was unclear if there was any correlation between the inaccessibility and the incident.

Weather in the area at the time of the crash was 33 degrees with light snow and a visibility of 1.3 miles, according to NEWS CENTER Maine meteorologists.

