x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Maine's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Maine | NewsCenterMaine.com

Local News

Maine State trooper faces racial profiling allegations

Maine State Trooper John Darcy was recorded saying about a suspect, "looks like a thug," "he's got dreads," and "he's wearing a wifebeater."
Credit: NCM
Maine State Police

PORTLAND, Maine — The U.S. Attorney’s Office has dismissed charges related to an August 2019 traffic stop after a defense attorney submitted video of the stop as evidence of racial profiling by a Maine state trooper. 

The Portland Press Herald reports that the traffic stop is under review by Maine State Police, Col. John Cote said in a written statement submitted by an attorney. 

Maine State Trooper John Darcy was recorded talking to another trooper on a cruiser microphone moments before stopping a Black motorist. 

Darcy was quoted in motions saying that the motorist “looks like a thug” because “he’s wearing a wifebeater” and “he’s got dreads.”

Related Articles