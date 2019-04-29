GLENBURN, Maine — A Maine State Trooper is going viral for belting out a rendition of Whitesnake's 'Here I Go Again' at Glenburn Little League's opening day on Sunday.

The video, posted by Facebook user 'Monty Rand,' shows Maine State Police trooper Taylor Dube at Glenburn Little League's opening day, which held ceremonies to honor Detective Ben Campbell.

"Oh, he's good," another state trooper told NEWS CENTER Maine in a Facebook message. "He sings a bunch." Two years ago, Dube sang the National Anthem at a University of Maine hockey game.

The man even hits the high notes as the camera pans off to show two American flags, one decorated in the "Thin Blue Line" style.

As of Friday morning, Glenburn Little League had sold more than $9,000 worth of t-shirts to honor Detective Campbell, with proceeds going to a fund in his name, according to its Facebook page and website.

You can purchase a t-shirt or make a general donation here.