MAINE, USA — State regulators have approved the sale of Emera Maine.
Emera Maine, the dominant electric company for northern and eastern Maine is being sold to a company in Canada.
State regulators approved the sale on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Enmax, a company based in Canada, is paying $1.3 billion to acquire Emera.
The deal includes $5 million for rate relief to those in the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program and upgrading grid reliability and customer service.
RELATED: Thousands of Mainers without power; wind gusts expected to last through the afternoon
RELATED: Thousands of Mainers without power due to high winds
RELATED: Power, cable, internet outages statewide
RELATED: Governor’s comments about utilities could signal stronger state oversight
RELATED: Bangor sees heavy rain but not much freezing Sunday morning
RELATED: Maine Ice Storm: How much is too much?
RELATED: Governor says she "shares the concern" over CMP billing and related issues