MAINE, USA — State regulators have approved the sale of Emera Maine.

Emera Maine, the dominant electric company for northern and eastern Maine is being sold to a company in Canada.

State regulators approved the sale on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Enmax, a company based in Canada, is paying $1.3 billion to acquire Emera.

The deal includes $5 million for rate relief to those in the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program and upgrading grid reliability and customer service.

RELATED: Thousands of Mainers without power; wind gusts expected to last through the afternoon

RELATED: Thousands of Mainers without power due to high winds

RELATED: Power, cable, internet outages statewide

RELATED: Governor’s comments about utilities could signal stronger state oversight

RELATED: Bangor sees heavy rain but not much freezing Sunday morning

RELATED: Maine Ice Storm: How much is too much?

RELATED: Governor says she "shares the concern" over CMP billing and related issues