WARREN, Maine — A Maine State Prison inmate died on Tuesday in Warren, less than two months shy of his scheduled release, confirmed the Maine Department of Corrections.

Stephen Burton, 65, died at approximately 6:30 a.m. with prison staff around him.

According to the MDOC, Burton was serving a seven-year and seven-month sentence for unlawful sexual contact.

He was scheduled to leave prison on January 27, 2020.

Burton lived in Portland prior to being incarcerated.

The Maine Attorney General’s Office and Maine State Medical Examiner were notified of his death as a matter of protocol.