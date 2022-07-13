Maine State Prison resident, 66, has died

Jeffrey Sibley, 66, died around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, and medical personnel were present at the time, according to a news release.

WARREN, Maine — The Maine Department of Corrections on Wednesday confirmed the death of Maine State Prison resident Jeffrey Sibley.

Sibley, 66, died around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, and medical personnel were present at the time, according to a news release from the MDOC. The MDOC did not provide further information about the nature of Sibley's death.

The Office of the Attorney General and the Office of the State Medical Examiner were notified, which is standard practice.

In July 1998, Sibley was sentenced to 35 years for murder in the 1996 shooting death of Aaron White of Exeter, New Hampshire, on Interstate 95 near Kittery, the Bangor Daily News reported.

Sibley was born in Massachusetts, according to the MDOC.