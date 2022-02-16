Maine State Police vehicle struck on Piscataqua River Bridge

The Maine trooper was brought to a New Hampshire hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

KITTERY, Maine — A Maine State Police trooper was brought to a New Hampshire hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening Wednesday morning after the trooper's cruiser was hit by a vehicle.

The crash occurred in a construction zone on the Piscataqua River Bridge in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

The Piscataqua River Bridge connects Portsmouth, New Hampshire, with Kittery, Maine.

New Hampshire State Police is assisting with the reconstruction and investigation, Moss added.

This story will be updated.