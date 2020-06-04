MAINE, USA — Maine State Police posted to its Facebook page Monday, seeking information about a man who went missing 24 years ago to the day.

Michael Madore was 32 years old when he was last seen in Milo on April 6, 1996. Friends reported him missing two days later.

Investigative efforts have not produced any alternative addresses or any indication that he is living at another location.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Michael please contact the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit - North, 198 Maine Avenue, Bangor, Maine 04401. Telephone (207)973-3750 or toll free 1-800-432-7381.

