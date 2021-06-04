State police still searching for Milo man who went missing in 1996

It's been exactly 25 years since Michael Madore went missing from Milo

MILO, Maine — The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is still searching for a Milo man who was last seen on April 6, 1996.

It's been exactly 25 years since Michael Madore, who was 32 at the time of his disappearance, was last seen in Milo.

According to police, friends reported Madore missing two days later.

Police say their investigative efforts haven't produced any alternative addresses or any indication that he is living at another location.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Madore, please contact the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit - North, 198 Maine Avenue, Bangor, Maine 04401 or call them at 207-973-3750.