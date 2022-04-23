Police investigating an incident that closed Saco bridge for hours Friday night

Authorities said Maine State Police and the Saco Police Department shut down Market Street in Saco for hours Friday night after a driver took his own life.

SACO, Maine — Maine State Police and the Saco Police Department are investigating an incident in Saco Friday night, closing the bridge on Market Street for several hours. According to authorities, the car's driver on the bridge died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

This all stemmed from a domestic violence incident in Bridgton. At 8:15 p.m. on Friday, April 22, the Bridgton Police Department responded to a call about a man pointing a gun at two others. He then fled the scene before police arrived.

Authorities put out information about the man and the car he was driving. A patrol officer with the Saco Police Department saw the car driving into Saco. Authorities tried to get in touch with the man using a loudspeaker from one of the police cruisers, and then they heard a loud "pop" come from the car. The man had shot himself and died.

Authorities are not releasing the man's name until his family has been notified.

If you or someone you love is experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call the Maine Crisis Line 24/7 at 1-888-568-1112.

