Maine State Police respond to standoff in Waldo

Maine State Police tactical team and crisis negotiation team are responding to the Waldo scene
WALDO, Maine — Maine State Police are responding to what is being described as an active standoff in the town of Waldo.

According to Maine Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss, the Maine State Police tactical team, and crisis negotiation team are on scene.  

According to Moss, the incident began around 5 p.m. on Sunday. 

It is not clear at this time what prompted the response from law enforcement agencies. As this is an active scene, few details have yet been made available. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.  

