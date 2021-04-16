Maine State Police respond to several car crashes within an hour due to spring storm

This April storm brings rain, snow, and poor driving conditions. One crash caused a vehicle fire. Luckily, there were no passengers and the driver escaped.

MAINE, USA — April's nor'easter moving in on Friday has made a mess of the roads as hydroplaning proved to be a big issue for many commuters.

Maine State Police say they've responded to three car crashes in one hour due to hydroplaning.

On Friday morning, between 5 a..m and 6 a.m., Maine State Police responded to three separate crashes on the Turnpike which were all due to hydroplaning.

At 5:52 a.m., state police say they responded to a crash at Mile 15 Southbound in Ogunquit.

The driver of the 15 passenger van hydroplaned and crashed into the guardrail. The vehicle’s fuel tank ruptured and caught fire.

The driver escaped without injury. There were no passengers in the van at the time of the crash.