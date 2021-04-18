Maine State Police respond to newspaper allegations of 'secretive' practices

Maine State Police Col. John Cote released a lengthy rebuttal to ‘set the record straight’ a week after the investigative report was published

AUGUSTA, Maine — One week after the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram and Bangor Daily News published their Pulitzer Center-funded investigation into the Maine State Police’s “secretive” practices, the State Police released a lengthy rebuttal.

The papers’ report alleges officer misdeeds are kept secret, which “defies the intent of the state law that makes discipline records public, according to those who helped craft the statute 30 years ago,” reporter Callie Ferguson, Matt Byrne, and Erin Rhoda wrote.

Maine State Police Col. John Cote took the opportunity to “set the record straight” in a letter to Maine media outlets on Monday.

“The Maine State Police does not hide wrongdoing and does not choose to keep certain information related to discipline secret. We follow longstanding laws related to personnel investigation and records related to all state employees that have been implemented and refined across time,” Cote wrote. He then went on to explain the Maine law that outlines what can be released to the public regarding state employees.

“My concern is there was a missed opportunity to educate the public on what laws are in place that restricts reporting,” Cote continued. “Instead, the stories described the lack of detail as ‘secrecy’ and a discretionary policy decision by our agency.”

The papers report that of 208 internal affairs investigations in the past six years, allegations were found to be true in 65 cases—“but the misconduct is kept hidden in all but a small number,” they said. According to discipline records the papers obtained as part of their investigation, just seven cases revealed information about the officers’ alleged misconduct.

“The Maine State Police strives to serve the communities to the best of our abilities. We don’t make excuses for our mistakes, but we do want you to know that we try to learn from each one, so they are not repeated,” Cote wrote in his letter. “We understand and support transparency, but we are obligated to follow the laws in place. Should public agencies include more information about misconduct in disciplinary records? Should the law be clarified or amended? Those are policy questions for lawmakers to consider and we will do our best to answer their questions and provide them with information and our perspective as they take these questions into consideration.”

Cote ended by saying, he “firmly believe[s]” the state police’s “failures are rare.”

“When they do exist, we address them as fairly and equitably as possible, consistent with the laws of our state, as we work to maintain the accountability that is the cornerstone of our public trust,” he said.