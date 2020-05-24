DURHAM, Maine — Maine State Police say at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 21 two teenage girls were riding bikes on Shiloh Road in Durham when an unknown type of Jeep SUV with white lettering on the back struck one of the girls causing her to fall off her bike and hurt her ankle.

Before the Jeep approached it appeared to have lost control as she hit the girl. The Jeep’s operator, a female, slowed down and backed up to check on the girl but did not see if she needed any further assistance before driving off.

The operator did not leave any personal contact information.

Photos provided by police show the bicycles’ tires mangled and seat turned sideways.

The Maine State Police is attempting to contact the vehicle's operator. If anyone has information about the incident, they’re asked to call State Trooper Burke at (207) 624 – 7022.

---

