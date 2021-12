Washington County sheriff's deputies were called to a home around 9 p.m., then called in state police to investigate.

PERRY, Maine — The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit North is investigating an incident in which a person was seriously injured at a home in Perry on Sunday.

Washington County sheriff's deputies went to the home around 9 p.m., then called in state police to investigate, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Shannon Moss.

Moss declined to release any additional information citing an ongoing investigation.

This story will be updated.