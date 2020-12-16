Maine State Police investigating collision between pickup truck and logging truck on Route 9 in Clifton

The driver of the pickup truck was critically injured in the crash and needed to be cut from the vehicle by fire personnel from Eddington and Holden.

The Maine State Police Department is investigating a serious crash involving a logging truck Wednesday morning, which shut down all travel on Route 9 in Clifton for several hours. It happened around 1 a.m.

State police were dispatched to a rollover crash involving several vehicles and a logging truck. Troopers investigating the crash said they determined Jay Preston, 30, of Dennysville was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado on a suspended driver’s license when he crossed the centerline and struck a 2000 Western Star tractor-trailer unit driven by Rodney Tolman, 56, of Amherst, Maine.

Preston was critically injured in the crash and needed to be cut from the vehicle by fire personnel from Eddington and Holden before he was transported by Northern Light Ambulance to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

The logging truck spilled its load across the entire road. The road was closed for several hours while crews cleared the roadway and a team of state police reconstructionists completed their scene investigation. The road has since reopened.

Anyone with information about the crash should call 207-973-3700 x9.

The Maine State Police Department was assisted by the Maine Department of Transportation, Maine Department of Environmental Protection, Brewer Ambulance, Eddington Fire, Amherst Fire, and Holden Fire.