Maine State Police investigate death of a 3-year-old boy from Howland

HOWLAND, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy from Howland.

Officials said they were notified about the child’s death at approximately 6:39 p.m. on Saturday, November 20, by the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

The Maine State Police’s Major Crimes Unit was called to investigate the death. This is a protocol for the death of any child in Maine three years of age and younger.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on the toddler to determine the cause and manner of the death.