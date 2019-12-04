VASSALBORO, Maine — Fourteen new Maine State Police troopers got their badges on Friday in a ceremony at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro.

These new troopers spent months preparing before finally taking their oath.

"It's definitely been a long road, and I am more than honored to wear that badge," said new trooper Dezarae Fillmyer.

"We don't give our badges away, and they truly have earned these," added Maine State Police Col. John Cote.

The ceremony comes less than two weeks after the tragic death of Det. Ben Campbell.

Friday's graduation helped serve as a reminder of the risks at hand, but also of the community that comes with being a trooper in the Maine State Police.

"It put everything in perspective, you know, how short life can be," said Fillmyer.

Before deciding to become a state trooper, Fillmyer was a school teacher.

"I always wanted to work with kids and be a role model, and this is another way I can do that," said Fillymer.

That former teacher and 13 others -- now joining the ranks of the Maine State Police.

"It's a unique job that connects us, many times because of the risk that we take," said Cote.

It's a job unlike any other, and it's one that the 14 who received their badges on Friday can't wait to begin.