ISLAND FALLS, Maine — A Maine State Police trooper avoided serious injuries after hitting a moose in his cruiser Wednesday night.

Trooper Castonguay was responding to a call when a moose entered the roadway in front of him on the Interstate in Island Falls.

Castonguay was unable to avoid the moose and struck it, but was able to avoid serious injuries.

The Maine State Police Department said moose crashes are on the rise as the warmer weather sets in.

The department is encouraging the public to be extra cautious in their travels and to watch for moose, deer and other animals. They can be very difficult to see and very unpredictable.

