STONINGTON, Maine — State police say the death of a man inside a home in Stonington is being considered suspicious.

The Spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, Steve McCausland said the man's body was found inside a home on Weed Field Road at about 2 p.m. Monday afternoon.

McCausland said the body was brought to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Augusta for an autopsy that will take place Tuesday morning.

Detectives and evidence technicians remained at the home during the night and that work will continue today.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to contact State Police in Bangor at 207-973-3700.

