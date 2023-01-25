Maine State Police ask Mainers to remove snow, ice from vehicles

Lt. Lucas Hare says it's important to take a few extra minutes after a storm to properly clear off your vehicle.

MAINE, USA — Yet another snowstorm is sweeping its way through Maine. Marsha Garland from Alfred is using this time as a chance to remind everyone to clear snow and ice from their vehicles.

"I went to pick up my mother in Wells," Garland told NEWS CENTER Maine. "We were on our way to Walmart along this stretch of 109."

That's the moment her car was struck by ice that blew off a passing vehicle.

"It took out the entire passenger side windshield," Garland explained. "There was glass all over us, the dashboard, all over the backseat."

Garland and her mother walked away unharmed, but the terrifying moment could have been avoided.

"Make sure your windows are all clear, you have good visibility, and that there’s no snow on your roof, or your trunk, or your hood that’s going to blow off," Maine State Police Lt. Lucas Hare said.

Legally there's not much police can do since state law only prohibits operating a vehicle with an obstructed view and from having an unsecured load like firewood.

This is why Rep. Bruce White, D-Waterville, has proposed a new bill he said would clarify a grey area in the law.

"Snow is not in that language," White said. "We want to clarify it by adding snow on vehicles in that section."

In the past, Maine lawmakers have introduced similar legislation but they never got much support.