LEBANON, Maine — Maine State Police arrested one of Strafford County’s most wanted people Friday afternoon.

On April 5 around 2:30 p.m., Maine State Police arrested Lace Meatty, 34, of Rochester, N.H. at a Lebanon home on a warrant from the Strafford County N.H. Sheriff's Department.

The warrant was for unlawful possession of fentanyl.



Meatty was listed on Strafford County's most wanted website. She was taken to the York County Jail and was charged as being a fugitive from justice.

Meatty will be extradited to N.H. at a later date.