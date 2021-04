Stephen Conley was last seen Monday morning.

LEBANON, MAINE, Maine — Maine State Police are searching for 53-year-old Stephen Conley from Lebanon.

Conley was last seen Monday morning in Rochester, NH by his family.

The last known contact was late Monday night via text messages.

Conley is described as:

5' 11" tall

190 lbs

brown hair

hazel eyes

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, khaki pants, glasses, and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information should contact Trooper Travis Doughty at