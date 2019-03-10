STOCKTON SPRINGS, Maine — A situation that drew heavy police presence in Stockton Springs Wednesday evening ended up being a case of mistaken identity.

State Police, the Waldo County Sheriff's department and a k-9 unit were responding to Cape Jellison Road, where they thought a suspect they have been searching for was located.

Police shut down the road and residents reported waiting as long as forty-five minutes to get home.

We're told the suspect they are looking for is still at large but is not considered dangerous at this time.

We will have more information it becomes available.