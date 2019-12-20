MAINE, USA — State parks in Maine are encouraging people to begin 2020 with a focus on healthy lifestyles.

Five state parks are participating in the America's State Parks First Day Hikes program on January 1, 2020.

State parks in all 50 states are participating, by providing guided hikes.

The distance and difficulty of the trails vary among the five Maine parks participating, but the hikes are designed to benefit the entire family. Anyone participating in a First Day Hike will get into the park for free.

Below are the First Day Hike locations in Maine:

Bradbury Mountain State Park

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: 528 Hallowell Road in Pownal; Meet at the upper parking lot.

Holbrook Island Sanctuary

Time: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Location: Indian Bar Road on Cape Rosier in Brooksville; Meet at the Backshore Trail parking area.

Lake St. George State Park

Time: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Location: 278 Belfast Augusta Road in Liberty; Meet at the first Day Use parking lot past the entry booth.

Lily Bay State Park

Time: 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Location: State Park Road, Beaver Cove in Greenville; Meet at the entry booth parking lot.

Wolfe's Neck Woods State Park

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: 426 Wolf Neck Road in Freeport; Meet at the picnic shelter by the second parking lot.

According to the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry, First Day Hikes began more than 25 years ago at the Blue Hill Reservation in Massachusetts.

More information on First Day Hikes can be found here.

