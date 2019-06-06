AUGUSTA, Maine — With minimum wage increases just in time for summer, Maine State Parks is now hiring lifeguards!

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry announced the pay increase on Wednesday, June 5.

The state has agreed to boost the starting hourly pay for Maine State Park life guards by 25 percent to $14.71 an hour for lifeguards and $15.44 an hour for lifeguard supervisors.

Other benefits include paid sick time and an employee pass to visit other State Parks.

Maine State Parks are hiring lifeguards at the following locations:

Crescent Beach

Damariscotta Lake

Lake St. George

Mount Blue

Peaks-Kenny

Popham Beach

Range Pond

Reid

Sebago Lake

These positions are full-time, effective immediately, and would end by mid-August.

For more information, including qualifications and links to apply, click here.