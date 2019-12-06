POPHAM BEACH, Maine — Maine State Parks are trying to combat one of the worst lifeguard shortages in recent years by raising starting pay to more than $15 an hour.

The pay raise is a bump of more than 25 percent, from $14.71 to $15.44 an hour for lifeguard supervisors.

Currently, Reid State Park in Georgetown has no lifeguards, according to Lifeguard Coordinator Sean Vaillancourt.

“It’s one of the more dangerous beaches in the state,” Vaillancourt said. “This is the worst year I’ve ever seen. People just aren’t applying.”

Vaillancourt said he hopes the pay raise will draw more applicants. They are looking for about 50 lifeguards for the Maine State Parks. He said they willing to do “job shares,” where two people split a 40-hour per week position.