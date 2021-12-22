State offices closed Wednesday due to weather

According to Gov. Janet Mills' office, all state offices will reopen Thursday.

AUGUSTA, Maine — With an icy mix of precipitation causing slippery roads and hazardous driving conditions in Maine, all state offices are closed Wednesday.

Gov. Janet Mills made the call. According to the governor's office, all state offices will reopen Thursday.

“With both snow and sleet predicted for [Wednesday], we are expecting icy roads and dangerous driving conditions across much of Maine,” Mills said in a release. “I urge all Maine people to avoid driving until the roads are safe and, if you have to be on the road, drive slowly and cautiously for the sake of road crews and first responders working to keep us all safe.”

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday for portions of southwest and western Maine, which are expected to see snow and ice accumulations.

Chief Meteorologist Todd Gutner said ice is the biggest threat outside of the mountains and far northern Maine, where Todd expects to see the greatest impact from snow.

