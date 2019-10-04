Read the full story at necn.com

AUGUSTA, Maine (NECN) -- Maine's state legislature could be taking up another proposal for "death with dignity," or physician-assisted suicide.

On Wednesday, the legislature's joint committee for Health and Human Services held a hearing on the bill known as L.D. 1313. Committees have sent similar bills to the full house and senate that have been rejected.

"I’m here to talk a little bit about death and how personal that is for people," began Maine State Rep. Anne Carney of Cape Elizabeth in her testimony.

Carney shared a personal story about relatives who she thinks would have suffered less in their final days if they had assisted suicide.