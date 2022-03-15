Crews work to repair burst pipe and flooding at Maine State House

A burst water main pipe flooded sections of the State House on Monday.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine State House was closed Tuesday for a second day after water pipes burst, flooding the building, officials said, and the problem will impact other sessions this week.

The building was evacuated Monday when water flooded the first floor of the State House and the tunnel connecting it with the Cross Office Building.

The pipe that burst is reportedly part of a fire-suppression system, according to NEWS CENTER Maine reporter Don Carrigan.

Crews are working to repair the damage and "ensure lawmakers and nonpartisan staff can get back into the building to complete the people’s work as soon as possible,” Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, and House Speaker Ryan Fecteau, D-Biddeford, said.

Ryan and Jackson said operations were continuing remotely Tuesday and that they'll be assessing the situation daily.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the legislative session on Thursday had been canceled to allow for the affected areas to be cleaned and dry properly, according to a news release. They also announced the State House would remain closed to the public for the remainder of the week.

NEWS CENTER Maine staff contributed to this report.