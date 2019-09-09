BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — The Maine State Aquarium has reopened now that a malfunction of the tanks' filter system has been repaired.

The aquarium was forced to close on Aug. 29 due to the malfunction.

The filter malfunction forced an unplanned relocation of multiple marine life species.

DMR spokesperson Jeff Nichols told NEWS CENTER Maine that staff and volunteers at the Maine State Aquarium relocated species in the tanks on display there, such as sharks and skates.

According to Nichols, brown water was discovered in the tanks, and was later linked to an apparent malfunction of a pump filtration system.

The aquarium will be open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Sunday, Sept. 29 when it will close for the season.

