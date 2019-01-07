AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles branches worked to install new technology and procedures, per Maine law, for the July 1, 2019 rollout.

Now anyone looking to get a REAL ID compliant license or identification card can now do so, but Department of the Secretary of State tweeted Monday there is, "No need to rush in, though - enforcement of REAL ID requirements won't begin until October 2020."

There are additional requirements in order for applicants to receive a new card, including a new photograph. Copies of the other documents listed in the checklist will be kept on file with the state.

People with valid licenses or IDs expiring will have the option to renew their current ones for a REAL ID, but it is not required, and a non-REAL ID will be issued. In October 2020, those without the new cards will have to use additional identifying documents, such as a passport, to travel on a commercial aircraft or get into secure federal buildings.

A new REAL ID driver's license in Maine will cost $55, and a REAL ID will cost $30, according to the BMV website.