Two Mainers left for the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi Wednesday morning.

Madison Mooers of Hampden and Justin Beliveau of Lewiston will compete at the games as members of Team USA, which is made up of over 300 athletes.

In an interview with NEWS CENTER Maine three years ago, Mooers talked about why the Special Olympics are important to her.

"Instead of looking at my disability, I get to look at my ability. I feel excited and know that I did it right."

Maine is sending a few state coaches who will serve as coaches for Team USA. They include Duane Hall for bowling, Mark Capano for golf, and Eric Labelle for equestrian.

Lewiston Police Department Officer Patrick Griffin is also headed to Abu Dhabi to take part in the global Law Enforcement Torch Run, carrying the Flame of Hope across the United Arab Emirates.

The flame was collected Tuesday from the UAE Embassy in Greece. It will be transferred to a torch, and a team of 112 members -- including 89 law enforcement officers -- will carry it through towns and villages into the opening ceremony. Officer Griffin was selected from around the world to take part in the event.

The games will kick off with the opening ceremonies on March 14 and will continue through March 21. ESPN will cover the game.

Over 7,000 athletes from over 170 countries will compete in a series of sports, as well as a variety of initiatives and activities held across the seven Emirates.

Team USA boarded planes in Newark, N.J. Wednesday morning. Mooers and Beliveau will return to Portland Jetport Saturday, March 23.