Maine soccer standout hit by a car in Saudi Arabia

LEWISTON, Maine — One of the leaders of a high school soccer team that won its first state championship — and the hearts of fans — is struggling for his life after being hit by a car in Saudi Arabia.
Zakariya Abdullahi, a defender on the Lewiston High School’s 2015 team, is currently in a coma in Saudi Arabia.
Abdullahi was on a religious trip with his mother and older brother when he was hit by a car while walking on the sidewalk.
A GoFundMe has raised more than $113,000 to assist in getting him back to the United States and providing medical care.
According to the Associated Press, "Abdullahi was living in Minnesota with his mother before the pilgrimage, but still keeps in touch with his former teammates in Maine, said Dan Gish, coach of Lewiston High’s boy's soccer team."