Maine soccer standout hit by a car in Saudi Arabia

LEWISTON, Maine — One of the leaders of a high school soccer team that won its first state championship — and the hearts of fans — is struggling for his life after being hit by a car in Saudi Arabia.

Zakariya Abdullahi, a defender on the Lewiston High School’s 2015 team, is currently in a coma in Saudi Arabia.

Abdullahi was on a religious trip with his mother and older brother when he was hit by a car while walking on the sidewalk.

A GoFundMe has raised more than $113,000 to assist in getting him back to the United States and providing medical care.