AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine's hunting seasons for some small game animals are ending for the winter in the coming days.

The Pine Tree State is home to several hunting season for smaller animals, most of which take place in the winter. The big game hunts, such as moose and bear, take place mostly in the fall.

The bobcat hunt ends on Feb. 21. The falconry season for gray squirrels ends on Feb. 28, as does the fox season and the snowshoe hare season on Vinalhaven Island. The snowshoe hare season extends to March 31 in the rest of the state.

The next major season is the spring turkey hunt, which begins in late April.