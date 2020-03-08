Maine sheriff: Deputies taken to ER over the weekend 'precisely because there wasn't any police brutality'

In a long Facebook post, Sheriff Bob Young touched on the issue of police brutality but did not touch on how the issue connects to the treatment of minorities.

In a long post on the Piscataquis County Sheriff's Office Facebook page Sunday, Sheriff Bob Young shared his thoughts on two of his department's deputies requiring hospitalization over the weekend.

According to Young, in the early morning hours Saturday two deputies had to be taken to the emergency room at Northern Light Mayo Hospital due to injuries sustained while arresting a drunk driver.

'A routine OUI arrest turned into a violent confrontation when the suspect decided no one was going to take him to jail. The deputies will mend, although we’ll miss their service for a while,' Young wrote. 'Last evening another deputy took a beating in the back of an ambulance from a guy who had overdosed.'

Young then went on to share his thoughts on police brutality, while also not touching on how the issue connects to the treatment of minorities.

The issue has been back in the national spotlight after George Floyd, a Black man, was killed May 25 while in Minneapolis police custody. Video of the incident shows former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck while Floyd was handcuffed. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder.

Here's part of what Young wrote in his post:

I write this because I’m weary of the current labelling of police officers as being brutal; using unnecessary force and enjoying every moment of it. The reason we have two deputies down this day is precisely because there wasn’t any police brutality. Had there been, at the first sign of his resistance, he would been the patient in the ER.

We have two deputies out of service today because they are not brutal. Because, like virtually all Maine law enforcement agencies, we have policies and state law governing the use of force. But, quite frankly, more important is the internal checks these officers have. They are people of high character, and while there are a few exceptions, this is the rule. They are not violent men and women, and only resort to violence when truly needed.

Every officer I know, over the years, has suffered injuries as a result of this job. It goes with the territory. We have a corrections officer who just had surgery and is out for weeks because of a violent inmate. The brutality resides in the suspect who is drunk and angry, strung out and violent, or is just evil and angry at the world. They beat and intimidate everyone who stands against them, including the officers who respond to intervene.

Young said he believes most people in Maine respect law enforcement compared to some other parts of the country. He also said he feels talk of police brutality is generally spoken in ignorance:

When I hear talk of police brutality, I recognize it is generally spoken in ignorance, not by ignorant people, but by people who’ve never tussled with a drunk, never broken up a bar fight, never tried to bring to justice a guy who’s letting his rage vent. People who’ve never been ambushed, ganged up on or sucker punched by the guy who’s playing nice. Police deal with the most violent among us, and to do so often necessitates meeting the violence with a greater strength. The gentle de-escalation often works, not always. And when the “not always” becomes the reality, someone better be ready to step to the front.