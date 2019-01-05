BRUNSWICK, Maine — As the final bits of snow melt and the leaves begin to bud in Maine -- that time time of year has arrived again.

Midcoast Humane in Brunswick is asking for greenery donations for its 17th annual Plant Sale to help the animals at its shelter.

The sale features a large array of plants, including annuals, vegetables, shrubs, bulbs, perennials, seeds, trees, and decorative pots. Homemade baked goods, as well as an assortment of grilled foods, will be up for purchase, as well.

At this year's sale, the shelter will also be welcoming local vendors, including Bowline Co., artist and pet portraitist Sarah Traub, and Pup n' ME.

All of the proceeds will benefit Midcoast Humane's 3,500 annual animal residents.

The Plant Sale is taking place on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 190 Pleasant Street in Brunswick from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Midcoast Humane is taking donations of plants and pots of all sizes. The organization recommends that anyone cleaning up or downsizing their garden for the spring season donate their unwanted items to the shelter.

Anyone with questions can contact Kadie Glynn at 207-449-1366, ext. 110 for more information.