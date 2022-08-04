Maine sees third largest uninsured rate decline in the nation

According to a new federal report, Maine's uninsured rate dropped by almost 5% between 2018 and 2020 among those eligible for Medicaid expansion.

AUGUSTA, Maine — According to a new report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Maine's uninsured rate dropped by almost 5% for those eligible for the Medicaid expansion from 2018 to 2020.

This change is the third largest uninsured rate decline in the nation, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the office of Governor Janet Mills.

Among adults ages 19-64 with incomes of 138% under the poverty line, Maine's uninsured rate dropped 4.9 points from 21.3% in 2018 to 16.5% in 2020, the release states.

Maine reportedly came after larger declines in Virginia and Idaho, while more than half of the states experienced increases.

Maine's Medicaid expansion was approved in 2017 and currently covers 97,821 residents, the release says. Approximately 90% of the cost of this coverage is reportedly covered by the federal government.

“Maine people voted overwhelmingly to expand Medicaid, which is why I moved to implement expansion on day one of my administration after months of needless delay,” said Governor Janet Mills in the release.

“And now, this report shows that expansion is working, proving once again that Maine people were right. Expanding health care was the right thing to do for our people and for our economy. Nearly 98,000 people across Maine can see a doctor, afford medications, and receive preventive care to keep them healthy — which is critically important as we recover from the pandemic. My Administration will continue to fight for more accessible and affordable health care for all Maine people.”