AUGUSTA (AP) - Maine is seeking a marijuana consultant to advise officials on how to set up regulations for the state's recreational and medical pot markets.

The Portland Press Herald reports the state Department of Administrative and Financial Services issued a proposal request Monday for a cannabis consultant. Officials say the consultant will write rules and regulations for pot businesses and help implement policy involving caretakers.

Maine requested unpaid help last year from pot consultants. Respondents included the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention and groups for and against marijuana legalization.

Proposals by applicants must be submitted by Nov. 1. The candidates will be evaluated on experience, services and the potential impact on the state's economy.

Maine voters legalized marijuana in the state in 2016.

