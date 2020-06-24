Maine seeing unprecedented number of wildfires in 2020

The Maine Forest Service has temporarily suspended online brush burning permits until the state sees adequate rainfall

MAINE, USA — Maine is in the midst of an unusually dry start to 2020. So far this year, the Maine forest service has responded to 712 wildfires across the state, that have burned more than 870 acres.

"We're seeing conditions that you wouldn't normally see until August," said Chief Forest Ranger Bill Hamilton.

Hamilton believes Maine's recent dry conditions have been the leading factor in the easy spread of wildfires so far this year. The 712 wildfires so far is the second-highest yearly total in 10 years, and it's just the beginning of summer.

In an effort to curb wildfires across the state, the Maine Forest Service has temporarily paused online brush burning permits. Mainers are still able to receive hand written permits from local fire departments, however the Forest Service has urged all fire chiefs and town forest fire wardens to use extreme caution or suspend the issuance of written open burning brush permits.

Campfire permits that are required for some remote campsites in unorganized towns are still available. Small, contained campfires on your own property are still allowed, unless prohibited by local ordinance. Online brush burning permits are expected to be paused until the state sees adequate rainfall.

"Just keep in the back of you mind, that it is dry, and fires can be a problem. If you're going to have a campfire, try to keep it small, and make sure it's dead out when you leave," said Hamilton.

The Maine Forest Also provides these campfire safety tips

Before considering burning, check www.mainefireweather.org for local fire conditions.

Keep the fire small, not tall. That way, if you have to leave suddenly, it is easy to extinguish.

The campfire should be at least 50 feet away from any structures and on level ground.

Do not use accelerants to start your fire.

Always have plenty of water on hand and tools available to put out the fire.

When you are done, check the fire several times to ensure it is out.

Supervise children and pets near the fire and never leave your fire unattended.