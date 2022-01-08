Cyclists build houses and memories on coast-to-coast trek

The Sebago Lakes Region Fuller Center for Housing is working on 15 to 20 projects this year in Maine, including a porch for John Gregoire, an ALS patient in Windham.

WINDHAM, Maine — A group of cyclists started their trek by dipping their back tires in Seaside, Oregon, and rode all the way to Sebago Lake, Maine, to dip their front tires.

"It was challenging at times, and other times it was extremely gratifying. Being able to do that, the different portions of the country. We are from all over the country, I believe there are 10 of us that have pedaled from coast to coast," Tom Thibeau, the only cyclist from Maine this year, said.

It's a 4,000-mile route across 14 states over ten weeks. While the sights and sounds along the way make the trek easier, the mission's goal is greater.

"I wanted to bike across America. That was my main goal, and once I got involved with the Fuller Center, I realized there was much more than that," Thibeau explained.

During those ten weeks, the team of cyclists made stops on what they call "build days" to serve families in need. This year they were able to help more than 15 different families in six of the 14 states they rode through, including Maine.

One of the goals of pedaling their way across the northern part of the country is to raise awareness about the Fuller Center for Housing and raise money to keep helping many others throughout the country. The projects are led by the center's local chapters throughout the country. In New England, there is only one of them: the Sebago Lakes Region Fuller Center for Housing.

Right now, the chapter is only taking projects in the Standish, Windham, and Raymond areas.

Jim Mcbride is a treasurer and board member for the center. He said the goal is to grow and help Mainers in more towns and cities across the state, but they need monetary donations and more church partners.

"There are 85 chapters around the country. We are the only ones in New England," McBride said.

When the cyclists got to Maine, McBride and his team had eight projects that they divided up and worked on all day with local volunteers. One of the projects was building a front porch on John and Linda Gregoire's house.

"John Gregoire has advanced ALS, he's been struggling with that for 15 years now," McBride explained.

He said Gregoire hasn't been able to get out of his house easily on his wheelchair. In an effort to provide him the opportunity to breathe fresh air and soak in some sunshine, his family had been hoping to build a porch for him to spend some quality time outdoors.

"We really have no place on our two acres that I can safely navigate my power chair to get some sun and fresh air. The porch will allow me to roll out the front door," Gregoire said, using his IPad for communication.

"Knowing how gratifying it is to be able to help somebody out made cycling a second thought at that point," Thibeau said.

McBride added that the projects have a sweat-equity component where families are expected to contribute financially or with manual labor.

The center hopes that with more donations, it can expand its footprint and help other people in even more Maine towns.

If you are interested in volunteering for a future project, have a project you need help with in the qualifying towns, want to make a donation to help a family in need, or are looking for more information about the Sebago Lakes Region Fuller Center for Housing, click here.