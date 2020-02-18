BIDDEFORD, Maine — An adult harp seal was seen in Biddeford, which, according to the Marine Mammals of Maine, is not a very common sight in the state!

They said a number of people called in for their services, as they were concerned about the animal's well-being.

While the team was on their way, the seal was seen moving closer to the water and coughing up sand. Marine Mammals of Maine say this was a "dangerous stress response exhibited by ice-seals." The seal entered the water right after the team arrived, not giving them enough time to perform an exam or take action needed.

It is important to note, the Marine Mammals of Maine team says the individuals that called in the situation had clear well-meaning and compassion. Unfortunately, the interaction did, however, cause stress on the wild animal and responders weren't able to help as needed.

Here's the advice the Marine Mammals of Maine team gives for what do to if you see a seal on the beach:

- Seals are semi-aquatic and do not need to be wet

- Seals naturally spend time out of the water, requiring time on land to rest, regulate their temperature, and pup

- Seals, especially harps, can spend extended periods of time out of the water and may be considerable distances from water, which is normal

- Seals are highly susceptible to stress, and though human presence may not appear to impact them, it often has very harmful effects

- The federal Marine Mammal Protection Act requires people to stay at least 150 feet away from all marine mammals

- The best thing to do is stay 150 feet back, and call your local stranding network for help in Maine, call 1-800-532-9551

