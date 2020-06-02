PORTLAND, Maine — Students at an elementary school in Portland will get a real-life lesson about the history of the Civil Rights Movement in Maine.

Starting this fall, Riverton Elementary will be renamed the Gerald E. Talbot Community School.

Talbot was the first African American elected to Maine's legislature. He also chaired the state board of education.

RELATED: Flu outbreak closes multiple Maine schools

RELATED: Maine band director to march in 2021 Rose Parade

RELATED: ‘She feels like a mom’: This school secretary collects food to feed hungry students